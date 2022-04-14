Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 102.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,324. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

