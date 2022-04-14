Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. LKQ posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.00. 1,969,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

