Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) to Post $1.66 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.68. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.47.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $627.04. 40,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,402. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $322.23 and a fifty-two week high of $635.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of -132.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.21.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

