Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.07 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $16.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.37 billion to $16.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $19.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHM. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,474. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

