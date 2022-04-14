Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Lovesac posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 253.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

Shares of Lovesac stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.52. 312,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,873. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $346,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $597,234 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Lovesac by 15.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 13.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 116,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter valued at $6,665,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 15.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000.

About Lovesac (Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.