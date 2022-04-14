Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.57). Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,800%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRCA shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 117,442 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,089 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.97.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.