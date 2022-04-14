Zacks: Brokerages Expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.28 Million

Brokerages expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) to post $212.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $215.00 million and the lowest is $209.55 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $179.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,922. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.09. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,407,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,272,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 1,324.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 321,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Construction Partners by 338.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 197,707 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

