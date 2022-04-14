Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to Announce $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $8.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.63.

NASDAQ CBRL traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $117.74. 8,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,988. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $107.24 and a one year high of $178.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 87.40%.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

