Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Announce $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) to report $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $0.78. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 197.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $45.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.89. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,956,000 after buying an additional 252,102 shares during the period. Hill Path Capital LP lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,691,000 after purchasing an additional 443,738 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 714,895 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,622,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,321,000 after purchasing an additional 417,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,221 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

