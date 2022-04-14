Zacks: Brokerages Expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). fuboTV reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($1.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 40.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FUBO traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $5.56. 8,849,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,927,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.61.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

