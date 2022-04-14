Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.55. Hilltop reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Shares of Hilltop stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $28.23. 276,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,797. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $39.14. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hilltop by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Hilltop in the third quarter worth $226,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Hilltop in the third quarter worth $817,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 66.7% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after buying an additional 253,621 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilltop (Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.