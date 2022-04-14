Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Interpublic Group of Companies posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Interpublic Group of Companies.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.32. 2,604,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,259. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.13. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,390,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,636,000 after acquiring an additional 426,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,524,000 after buying an additional 899,103 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,028,000 after purchasing an additional 775,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,584,000 after acquiring an additional 176,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.