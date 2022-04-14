Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Adient (NYSE:ADNT) to Strong Sell

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adient expects its near-term results to continue to be impacted by temporary operating inefficiencies, COVID-related cost, increased freight costs, tough labor market and logistical challenges. Adient expects these headwinds to abate only in the latter half of 2022. The company anticipates a full year net commodity headwind of $95 million. Unfavorable foreign currency translations are likely to clip its margins, going forward. Adient also anticipates its fiscal 2022 sales to be negatively impacted to the tune of around $100 million owing to the divestiture of its metals operation in Turkey. Further, technology change will require Adient to increase its capital spending in order to evolve its business profile towards new products, which may mar its near-term cash flows. Amid the several headwinds faced by the firm, Adient is viewed as a risky bet.”

ADNT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Adient in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

ADNT stock opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Adient has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adient will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Adient by 12.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Adient by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

