Zacks Investment Research Lowers Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Axos Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Axos Financial stock opened at $41.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $62.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,546,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,392,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,563,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,969,000 after buying an additional 176,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 49.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after buying an additional 104,264 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.