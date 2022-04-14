Zacks Investment Research Lowers Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) to Sell

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEINY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Heineken from €100.00 ($108.70) to €95.00 ($103.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($103.26) to €97.00 ($105.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Heineken from €130.00 ($141.30) to €120.00 ($130.43) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

HEINY stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.40. 37,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,590. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Heineken has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $61.88.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

