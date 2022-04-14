Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.56.

Shares of RPD opened at $116.47 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.97.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,008 shares of company stock worth $5,660,472 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,943,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,978,000 after acquiring an additional 570,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at $58,551,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,851,000 after purchasing an additional 244,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,930,000.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

