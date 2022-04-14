Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $127.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BMO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Shares of BMO opened at $113.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $88.98 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.80.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 491.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

