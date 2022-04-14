Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Shares Up 2.4%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €45.19 ($49.12) and last traded at €44.56 ($48.43). 1,023,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €43.50 ($47.28).
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.64.
Zalando Company Profile (ETR:ZAL)
