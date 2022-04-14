ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 28.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. ZelaaPayAE has a market capitalization of $8,502.85 and $26,263.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 30.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007433 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000709 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000708 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

