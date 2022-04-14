Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $367,020.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,769.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $348,990.00.

On Monday, February 14th, John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.65, for a total transaction of $346,950.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, John Geschke sold 4,800 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.34, for a total transaction of $548,832.00.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $126.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $155.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.12.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZEN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 45.4% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Zendesk by 8.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

