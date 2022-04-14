Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Trading Down 10.7%

Shares of Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Rating) were down 10.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 13,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 55,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.69 target price on shares of Zimtu Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 46.79 and a quick ratio of 44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.55 million and a PE ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.

