Zip Co Limited (ASX:Z1P) Insider Acquires A$29,999.60 in Stock

Zip Co Limited (ASX:Z1P – Get Rating) insider Diane Smith-Gander acquired 20,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.48 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.60 ($22,221.93).

On Friday, March 4th, Diane Smith-Gander acquired 18,126 shares of ZIP stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.68 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,361.05 ($22,489.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.87, a current ratio of 23.63 and a quick ratio of 23.50.

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company operates through ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Spotcap segments. It offers integrated retail finance solutions to merchants in the retail, education, health, and travel industries through online and in store.

