Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS stock opened at $189.52 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.63 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.22.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

In related news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.