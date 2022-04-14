Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube Sells 12,109 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $169,162.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 27,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,279.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of ZUO stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 2.14.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.
Zuora Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zuora (ZUO)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.