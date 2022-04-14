Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube Sells 12,109 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $169,162.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 27,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,279.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 2.14.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Zuora by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 321,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Zuora by 16.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Zuora by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 109,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,148,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,222,000 after acquiring an additional 389,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Zuora by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 41,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

