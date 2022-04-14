ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Down 65.9% in March

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the March 15th total of 250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NASDAQ CNET traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $0.61. 1,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,483. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

