Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Zynga were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839,136 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $47,149,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $34,465,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zynga by 381.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,467,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $27,752,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Shares of Zynga stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $8.98. 538,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,634,324. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.80 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

