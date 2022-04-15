$0.06 EPS Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.02. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

NYSE ANF traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.