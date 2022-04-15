-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). National CineMedia posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 304.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

NCMI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,664. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $200.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently -32.79%.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 38.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

