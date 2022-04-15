-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). MEI Pharma reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MEI Pharma by 407.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

MEIP stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.23. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

