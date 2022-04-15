$54.10 Million in Sales Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) will announce $54.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.20 million. MiMedx Group reported sales of $59.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year sales of $267.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $270.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $307.55 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $315.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, General Counsel William Frank Iv Hulse sold 13,500 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $59,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $262,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,175 shares of company stock valued at $833,438 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MiMedx Group by 277.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 480,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,337. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $8.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $489.89 million, a PE ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.92.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiMedx Group (MDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.