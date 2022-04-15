$906.02 Million in Sales Expected for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $906.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Bread Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $950.16 million and the lowest is $870.86 million. Bread Financial posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bread Financial will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bread Financial.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Bread Financial stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.10. 502,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,007. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.12.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

