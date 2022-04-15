908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Trading Down 3.9% on Insider Selling

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $18.68. Approximately 98 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 315,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

Specifically, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $399,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 19,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $398,812.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,557. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MASS shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 17.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $594.70 million, a PE ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 2.36.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. 908 Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in 908 Devices by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in 908 Devices by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in 908 Devices by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

