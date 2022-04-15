Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.75.

ABEO stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.35. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50.

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 139,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

