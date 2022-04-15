Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Trading Up 1%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.19. Approximately 1,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$18.75 to C$18.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.2291 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

