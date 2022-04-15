ACT Capital Management LLC Acquires 66,500 Shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT)

ACT Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,076,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Inhibikase Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.1% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. ACT Capital Management LLC owned 4.28% of Inhibikase Therapeutics worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 37,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 23.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IKT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 25,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,755. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.90. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

Inhibikase Therapeutics ( NYSE:IKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 476.81%.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

