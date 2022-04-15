ACT Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

ACT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,483,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Clearside Biomedical accounts for about 4.9% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ACT Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.16% of Clearside Biomedical worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLSD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. 152,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,999. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

