ACT Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. United Therapeutics accounts for 2.1% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.91. The company had a trading volume of 339,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.67. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $1,233,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,899,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

