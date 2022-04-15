ACT Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

ACT Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,600 shares during the quarter. iCAD accounts for about 1.7% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ACT Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of iCAD worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iCAD by 1.1% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 224,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 19.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 131,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 1,708.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 50,019 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 85.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 175,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 80,823 shares in the last quarter. 50.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iCAD alerts:

ICAD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,962. iCAD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $90.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79.

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). iCAD had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ICAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

In related news, Director Timothy Norris Irish purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Profile (Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.