Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.82. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59.
About Adams Resources & Energy (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adams Resources & Energy (AE)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.