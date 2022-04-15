ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
AEY stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.47.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 87.68% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group (Get Rating)
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
