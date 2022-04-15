Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Price Target Raised to €134.00

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley to €134.00 ($145.65) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aeroports de Paris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($123.91) to €107.00 ($116.30) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Aeroports de Paris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($122.83) to €121.00 ($131.52) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.00.

OTCMKTS:AEOXF opened at $139.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.51. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

