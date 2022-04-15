Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 1.37. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.67.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $526,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $73,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $695,564 in the last three months. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

