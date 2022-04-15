Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AC. CIBC raised their target price on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark raised their price objective on Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.83.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada stock opened at C$23.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45. Air Canada has a one year low of C$19.31 and a one year high of C$29.17. The stock has a market cap of C$8.38 billion and a PE ratio of -2.28.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($1.27) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 1.6699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total transaction of C$105,494.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,023.24. Also, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$445,473.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,438,983.83. Insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $562,602 in the last quarter.

About Air Canada (Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.