Albert Technologies (LON:ALB) Stock Price Up 56.9%

Albert Technologies Ltd (LON:ALB – Get Rating) shares rose 56.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). Approximately 833,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 337,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.07).

The stock has a market cap of £7.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.

Get Albert Technologies alerts:

Albert Technologies Company Profile (LON:ALB)

Albert Technologies Ltd. provides autonomous cross-channel artificial intelligence marketing platform in Israel and internationally. The company offers artificial intelligence-based software to brands and advertising agencies using a Software as a Service (SaaS) model. It develops and deploys algorithmic solutions to provide marketers with a self-driving solution for cross-channel campaign execution, testing, optimization, analysis, and insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albert Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albert Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.