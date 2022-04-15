Albert Technologies (LON:ALB) Stock Price Up 56.9%

Albert Technologies Ltd (LON:ALB – Get Rating) shares rose 56.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). Approximately 833,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 337,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.07).
The stock has a market cap of £7.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.
Albert Technologies Company Profile (LON:ALB)
