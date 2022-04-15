Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.61. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences (Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.