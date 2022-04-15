Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Allego in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Get Allego alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALLG opened at $11.19 on Monday. Allego has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company in Europe. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.