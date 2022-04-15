Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

ALGM stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 360,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,785. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

