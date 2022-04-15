Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Allianz from €250.00 ($271.74) to €260.00 ($282.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allianz from €275.00 ($298.91) to €250.00 ($271.74) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Allianz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.00.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.89 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Allianz Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allianz (ALIZY)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allianz (ALIZY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.