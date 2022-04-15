Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Allianz from €250.00 ($271.74) to €260.00 ($282.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allianz from €275.00 ($298.91) to €250.00 ($271.74) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Allianz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Allianz stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. Allianz has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.89 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

