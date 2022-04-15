Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACH. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Shares of ACH opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. Aluminum Co. of China has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.59.
About Aluminum Co. of China (Get Rating)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aluminum Co. of China (ACH)
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.