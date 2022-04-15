Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACH. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of ACH opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. Aluminum Co. of China has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 772.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 278,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 600.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 151,454 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 407.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 118,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 11.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

