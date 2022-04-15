Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) shares fell 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.11. 326,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,941,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABEV. Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Get Ambev alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 37.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 34.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 39.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.