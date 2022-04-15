Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) shares fell 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.11. 326,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,941,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABEV. Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.
The stock has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 37.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 34.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 39.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.
About Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.
